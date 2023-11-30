Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Varna
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Varna, Bulgaria

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Two modern two-story twin houses in a quiet and picturesque place of the city of Varna. The …
€317,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
The house is located in the area of Zelenik, 9 km from the center of Varna. The house is thr…
€450,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa 4 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Newly built private house with asphalt access, suitable for permanent residence, nearby shop…
€410,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Varna, Bulgaria
Villa 5 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 315 m²
Private, elegant luxury house in Varna House distribution: Ground floor: fitness, bathroom, …
€395,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Varna, Bulgaria

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir