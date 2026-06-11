Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sveti Vlas
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

;
сommercial properties
107
hotels
89
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 105 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Office 105 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
🏢 Commercial Real Estate in the Holy Vas: Prepared Business ObjectWe offer for sale a spacio…
$258,863
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go