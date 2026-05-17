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Apartments with garage for sale in Sredec, Bulgaria

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Sofia
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1 property total found
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 135 m²
Description of object: We present an exclusively renovated and fully furnished 4-room apartm…
$568,182
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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Property types in Sredec

1 BHK

Properties features in Sredec, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
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