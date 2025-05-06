Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Sredec
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sredec, Bulgaria

Sofia
507
35 properties total found
Penthouse in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 214 m²
Floor 7/8
Dream Vision Real Estate sells a multi -bedroom apartment - type of maisonette, in the cente…
$506,208
Leave a request
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 282 m²
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a private house in the area Children's town surr…
$733,504
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 114 m²
Floor 6/10
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a two-bedroom apartment in Hadji Dimitar distric…
$282,002
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 118 m²
Floor 6/8
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is two bedroom apartment in the center of Sofia. It…
$318,146
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. The center of Sofia in a quiet…
$186,874
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 181 m²
Floor 7/8
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a four-bedroom apartment in the center of Sofia.…
$427,463
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/8
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is one bedroom apartment in the center of Sofia. It…
$211,813
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/5
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a two-bedroom apartment in Hadji Dimitar distric…
$335,932
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 71 m²
DREAM SEES IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a two-bedroom apartment in Malinova Valley in a …
$132,338
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a two-bedroom apartment in Hadzhi Dimitar quarte…
$134,762
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/9
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a two-bedroom apartment in Hadji Dimitar distric…
$186,197
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/5
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a two-bedroom apartment in Hadzhi Dimitar quarte…
$140,802
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/7
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a two-bedroom apartment in the center of Sofia, …
$344,182
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 240 m²
Floor 6/7
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a four-bedroom apartment in the Center of Sofia.…
$1,25M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$90,320
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 85 m²
Floor 7/9
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is two bedroom apartment in a well maintained panel…
$203,113
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/8
DREAM SEEN INDISTINCT IMMOTI sells a two-bedroom apartment in a small boutique building with…
$441,005
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/6
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is one bedroom apartment in the Center of Sofia loc…
$327,255
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/6
Dream Vision Real Estate sells a brand new luxuriously completed and fully furnished four -b…
$642,098
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 126 m²
Floor 9/10
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a two-bedroom apartment in Hadji Dimitar distric…
$312,364
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom apartment in. The center of Sofia in a quie…
$263,350
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 10/11
The complex is located in the Poligon quarter of Sofia.Apartment J 905Excellent locationThe …
$327,673
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/8
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is a two-bedroom apartment in Hipodruma, located on…
$269,704
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
$117,395
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 129 m²
Floor 4/8
DREAM SEEN INDISTINCT IMMOTI sells a two-bedroom apartment in a small boutique building with…
$472,828
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/4
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is two bedroom apartment in the Center of Sofia loc…
$361,109
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/8
DREAM SEEN INDISTINCT IMMOTI sells one bedroom apartment in a small boutique building with o…
$235,173
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/7
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Zone B18 in a quiet place near…
$321,613
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/4
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES He sells a two-bedroom apartment in Hadji Dimitar district i…
$267,346
Leave a request
Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/5
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is two bedroom apartment in TOP Center near NDK, on…
$417,533
Leave a request

Property types in Sredec

apartments

Properties features in Sredec, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go