Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Sofia
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Sofia, Bulgaria

сommercial property
15
offices
6
shops
5
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel with bathroom in Sofia, Bulgaria
Hotel with bathroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 260 m²
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
€2,60M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir