Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Land
  4. Sofia State

Lands for sale in Sofia State, Bulgaria

32 properties total found
Plot of land in Bankia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Bankia, Bulgaria
Area 3 630 m²
Bestay Property presents a large plot of land with ready documents and a building permit – p…
€1,27M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 4 867 m²
Square Agency has the pleasure to offer you UPI (SMF) in a Top Place! - 4867sq.m on Brusse…
€549,999
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mladost, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Mladost, Bulgaria
Area 2 892 m²
Quadrat Agency offers for sale a plot of land 2892 sq. M on 7-11km Tsarigradsko shose Blvd…
€4,20M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 750 m²
€42,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Bozhurishte, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Bozhurishte, Bulgaria
Area 10 000 m²
€280,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 7 000 m²
€1,53M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 3 837 m²
€100
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 6 799 m²
€100
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 2 457 m²
€153,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 220 000 m²
€1,30M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 6 842 m²
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost quarter, 34, next to Alexander Malinov Blvd. and Ring Road   A…
€4,75M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mladost, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Mladost, Bulgaria
Area 2 227 m²
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, 8B, next to Petar Protich Str.   Area: 2227 sq. M /…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 465 m²
Plot of land in Sofia, Oborishte, 533, Vrabcha Str   Area: 465 sq. M. Current: YES Water: …
€990,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 473 m²
Plot Sofia, Serdika, 77, Knyaz Boris I str   Area: 473 sq. M. Current: YES Water: YES Spec…
€600,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 2 406 m²
Plot of land Sofia, Vazrazhdane, 162, Blvd. Ivan Ivanov Blvd.   Area: 2406sq.m. m / Regula…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 6 890 m²
Plot of land Sofia, Iskar, 502a, Prof. Tsvetan Lazarov Blvd.   Area: 6890sq.m. m. Regu…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mladost, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Mladost, Bulgaria
Area 6 996 m²
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, to Petar Protich Str   Area: 6996 sq. M. / 2 bedrooms…
€4,99M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mladost, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Mladost, Bulgaria
Area 4 769 m²
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, to Petar Protich Str   Area: 4769 sq. M. / UPI - …
€3,30M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 6 461 m²
Real estate agency KVADRAT sells plots in Sofia, quarter Triaditza, district 49B, Vasil St…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 11 929 m²
Plot of land Sofia, Studentski grad,  Krikor Azaryan Str   Area: 5956 sq. M. / Two bedroom…
€300,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 4 967 m²
€1,70M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Izgrev, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Izgrev, Bulgaria
Area 6 982 m²
€1,79M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 3 045 m²
Attractive corner plot for residential building near the Mall Parador on Asen Yordanov Str…
€1,90M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 644 m²
€40,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 322 m²
€20,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 368 m²
€20,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 376 m²
€20,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 1 372 m²
€100,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 4 687 m²
€300,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 761 m²
€220,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir