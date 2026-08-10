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Houses for sale in Shabla, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Durankulak, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Durankulak, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: For sale is a house for complete renovation with a big plot. Situated…
$12,561
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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