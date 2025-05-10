Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Shabla
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Shabla, Bulgaria

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Durankulak, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Durankulak, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this one storied house, in a nice village near Durankul…
$37,876
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Shabla, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go