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Residential properties for sale in Shabla, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Durankulak, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Durankulak, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: For sale is a house for complete renovation with a big plot. Situated…
$12,561
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Apartment in Shabla, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shabla, Bulgaria
Area 22 686 m²
The plot is 3400 m2. It is located 300 m from the sandy beach and 15 m from the mineral spri…
$56,757
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