Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Shabla

Residential properties for sale in Shabla, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
2 room house with double glazed windows, with parking, with Online tour in Shabla, Bulgaria
2 room house with double glazed windows, with parking, with Online tour
Shabla, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this house with garden, located in a nice and peaceful …
€76,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Shabla, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shabla, Bulgaria
Area 22 686 m²
€38,500
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Shabla, Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir