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Apartments for sale in Shabla, Bulgaria

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Apartment in Shabla, Bulgaria
Apartment
Shabla, Bulgaria
Area 22 686 m²
The plot is 3400 m2. It is located 300 m from the sandy beach and 15 m from the mineral spri…
$56,757
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