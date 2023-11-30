Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Razlog
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Razlog, Bulgaria

3 properties total found
2 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool in Dolno Draglishte, Bulgaria
2 room house with parking, with yard, with swimming pool
Dolno Draglishte, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Bestay Property presents a holiday mountain house in the village, Dolno Draglishte. The hous…
€39,000
3 room house in Bachevo, Bulgaria
3 room house
Bachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Sales of luxury family houses in alpine style, situated in a unique area, surrounded by pu…
€248,000
5 room house with Bedrooms in Bachevo, Bulgaria
5 room house with Bedrooms
Bachevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
We offer for sale one-family luxury houses, located in the Belt Path complex, at the foot …
€550,000
