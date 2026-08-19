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Houses for sale in Primorsko, Bulgaria

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Novo Panicharevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Novo Panicharevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a furnished one-story house with a yard and a swimming pool in the village of Novo …
$136,372
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7 bedroom house in Primorsko, Bulgaria
7 bedroom house
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a luxury house, divided into three independent apartments, in the center of Primors…
$439,911
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Properties features in Primorsko, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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