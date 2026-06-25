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Studios with garage for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

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Aheloy
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1 property total found
Studio apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
A thoughtfully designed studio apartment in a prime seaside location in a modern residential…
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Developer
Libro Group
Languages
English, Русский
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Properties features in Pomorie, Bulgaria

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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