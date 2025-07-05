Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Pomorie
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Studios for Sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

Aheloy
3
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a spacious furnished one-room apartment in the Marina Cape complex, Aheloy. The …
$62,527
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GINY DOM
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pomorie, Bulgaria

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go