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Terraced Penthouses for sale in Bulgaria

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Burgas
24
Nesebar
6
Sveti Vlas
7
Aheloy
5
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 7/7
🏡 📏 🛏️ 2 с💼 🍽 🍳 ‍♂️ Сауна🛁 2 сану🚪 🌿 📩 — органи
$285,602
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 224 m²
Floor 6/6
🏡 Property Description We offer you an exclusive 3-room penthouse in the renowned Midia G…
$170,688
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Bulgaria

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with Garden
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