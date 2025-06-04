Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Nesebar
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Nesebar, Bulgaria

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Villa
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 250 m²
A wonderful house with a plot and panoramic sea view in Sveti Vlas. Price: 378,000 € House a…
$390,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go