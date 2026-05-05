Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Nesebar
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Terrace

Terraced Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Nesebar, Bulgaria

;
Sveti Vlas
6
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
ANTONIA: Amazing two-level apartment with huge terraces!We bring to your attention a unique …
$121,364
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nesebar, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go