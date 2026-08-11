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Residential properties for sale in Montana, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Montana, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Montana, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 450 m²
Bestay Property presents a dream home near nature, representing a beautiful family house (ma…
$851,084
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Properties features in Montana, Bulgaria

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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