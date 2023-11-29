UAE
Liulin
Bulgaria
Residential
Liulin
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Liulin, Bulgaria
1 BHK
3
Apartment
Clear all
55 properties total found
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
70 m²
€96,150
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
93 m²
4/4
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
107 m²
6/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sa…
€190,202
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
47 m²
2/8
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale…
€72,106
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
117 m²
4/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom apartm…
€181,117
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
52 m²
2/6
€75,313
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
57 m²
4/6
€87,342
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
99 m²
4/6
€143,622
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
98 m²
3/7
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 5 - new construction ne…
€137,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
72 m²
13/13
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 10 in a communicative p…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
46 m²
3/7
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 5 in a quiet place near a…
€69,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
108 m²
1/5
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sa…
€129,589
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
119 m²
8/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin - Center for a communic…
€171,825
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
75 m²
7/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin - Center for a communicat…
€107,550
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
77 m²
5/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin - Center for a communicat…
€103,370
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
109 m²
5/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin - Center for a communic…
€146,651
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
129 m²
3/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 10 in a quiet place nea…
€173,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
96 m²
9/9
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE FOR sale A three-bedroom apartment in. Lyulin 9. The building is lo…
€153,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
83 m²
5/11
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 2 in a quiet place near p…
€139,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
114 m²
2/6
WITHOUT A COMMISSION FOR THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for s…
€141,995
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
69 m²
2/6
"WITHOUT COMMISSION FOR THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale…
€85,306
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
170 m²
3/5
WITHOUT A COMMISSION FOR THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom apart…
€186,181
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
46 m²
2/8
€83,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
107 m²
4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin-Center in a communicati…
€199,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
78 m²
4/6
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
86 m²
7/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a furnished two-bedroom apartment in. Lyulin 3 in a quiet …
€141,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
80 m²
2/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin-Center near a metro stati…
€152,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
86 m²
3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 2 in a communicative pl…
€138,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
42 m²
4/6
€66,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
114 m²
5/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 10 in a quiet place nea…
€130,200
Recommend
Leave a request
