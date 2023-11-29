Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Liulin, Bulgaria

Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
€96,150
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 93 m²
Floor 4/4
€110,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 107 m²
Floor 6/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sa…
€190,202
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/8
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale…
€72,106
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 117 m²
Floor 4/6
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom apartm…
€181,117
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/6
€75,313
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/6
€87,342
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/6
€143,622
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/7
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 5 - new construction ne…
€137,800
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 72 m²
Floor 13/13
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 10 in a communicative p…
€125,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/7
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 5 in a quiet place near a…
€69,900
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/5
WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sa…
€129,589
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 119 m²
Floor 8/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin - Center for a communic…
€171,825
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin - Center for a communicat…
€107,550
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin - Center for a communicat…
€103,370
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 109 m²
Floor 5/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin - Center for a communic…
€146,651
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 129 m²
Floor 3/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 10 in a quiet place nea…
€173,300
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 96 m²
Floor 9/9
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE FOR sale A three-bedroom apartment in. Lyulin 9. The building is lo…
€153,900
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 83 m²
Floor 5/11
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 2 in a quiet place near p…
€139,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/6
WITHOUT A COMMISSION FOR THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for s…
€141,995
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/6
"WITHOUT COMMISSION FOR THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale…
€85,306
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/5
WITHOUT A COMMISSION FOR THE BUYER!!! DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom apart…
€186,181
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/8
€83,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin-Center in a communicati…
€199,900
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/6
€165,000
House in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
House
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE House for sale in. Lyulin 8 in a communicative place near a metro s…
€400,000
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 86 m²
Floor 7/8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a furnished two-bedroom apartment in. Lyulin 3 in a quiet …
€141,500
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin-Center near a metro stati…
€152,500
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Lyulin 2 in a communicative pl…
€138,700
Apartment in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/6
€66,500
