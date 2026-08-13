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Residential properties for sale in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Kostinbrod, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$40,022
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