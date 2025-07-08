Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in General Toshevo, Bulgaria

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Description of object: We offer you a completely newly renovated and furnished single-family…
$92,367
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Properties features in General Toshevo, Bulgaria

