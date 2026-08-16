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Residential properties for sale in General Toshevo, Bulgaria

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houses
11
11 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Sirakovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Sirakovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this affordable countryside property with excellent potential, locat…
$11,717
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to offer this large and solid countryside house, located in a peaceful villag…
$38,203
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
3 bedroom house in Luliakovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Luliakovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this spacious countryside house, located in the well-sized and peace…
$68,455
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom house in Luliakovo, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Luliakovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates is delighted to present this exceptionally well-maintained property, locate…
$91,675
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Malina, Bulgaria
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Malina, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Description of object: For sale is a charmingly renovated, unfurnished bungalow with two bed…
$79,107
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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4 bedroom house in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Description of object: The house is located in a nice village just 10 min away from General …
$41,010
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Goritsa, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$46,270
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4 bedroom house in Vasilevo, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Vasilevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Description of object: We offer you a well-maintained single-family house with a separate gu…
$97,373
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom house in Spasovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Spasovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this renovated house, located in a quiet area close to the centre of…
$80,452
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in Spasovo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
Spasovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer this excellent renovation project located in a large and well-develo…
$12,762
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
2 bedroom house in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
2 bedroom house
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
IBG Real Estates brings to your attention this excellent property, situated in a picturesque…
$44,808
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български

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