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Apartments for sale in Elhovo, Bulgaria

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Apartment in Elhovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Elhovo, Bulgaria
Area 1 050 m²
The hunting and tourist complex offered for sale is located in a village in southeastern Bul…
$237,230
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