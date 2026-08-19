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Сommercial property in Balchik, Bulgaria

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hotels
7
9 properties total found
Hotel 89 m² in Balchik, Bulgaria
Hotel 89 m²
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a cozy seaside resort on the northern Black Sea coast in t…
$136,579
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 98 m² in Balchik, Bulgaria
Hotel 98 m²
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a cozy seaside resort on the northern Black Sea coast in t…
$127,898
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 100 m² in Balchik, Bulgaria
Hotel 100 m²
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a cozy seaside resort on the northern Black Sea coast in t…
$155,098
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 109 m² in Balchik, Bulgaria
Hotel 109 m²
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a cozy seaside resort on the northern Black Sea coast in t…
$166,109
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 101 m² in Balchik, Bulgaria
Hotel 101 m²
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a cozy seaside resort on the northern Black Sea coast in t…
$154,028
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 84 m² in Balchik, Bulgaria
Hotel 84 m²
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a cozy seaside resort on the northern Black Sea coast in t…
$154,028
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 3 000 m² in Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
ID 33876218 Price: 72,300 eurosLocation : Obrochishche village, commonly.Balchik, the region…
$68,259
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Hotel 2 564 m² in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Hotel 2 564 m²
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Area 2 564 m²
Floor 2/2
The PANORAMA-BULTRAK Hotel complex is offered for sale - a cozy corner at the foot of the mo…
$2,62M
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Modern hotel complex in Bulgaria on the Black Sea for sale! in Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Modern hotel complex in Bulgaria on the Black Sea for sale!
Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Rooms 326
Area 25 000 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern hotel complex in Bulgaria on the Black Sea for sale! The property is located in Al…
$10,60M
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