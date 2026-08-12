Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Residential
  4. Cottage
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Bulgaria

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
UP UP
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive!!! New half-timbered houses with panoramic sea and mountain views, in the picture…
$242,739
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bulgaria

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go