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Monthly rent of condos in Bulgaria

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1 property total found
1 bedroom condo in Plovdiv, Bulgaria
1 bedroom condo
Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 7
$582
per month
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Bulgarian Expert
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