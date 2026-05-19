Pool Cottages for sale in Bulgaria

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Elite house with fireplace and terrace: VICTORIA RESIDENCES (Sarafovo/Morning)We offer you…
$441,243
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