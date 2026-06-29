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Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Show all Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko radom s podemnikom
Obidim, Bulgaria
from
$60,014
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
🏔 Apartment in Bansko redomod with podzhmnicom 📍 Bansko, Balgariya🚠 Up to the Retirement 💰 Studios of 52 700 €♪📅 Dealer complex Bansko daveno perestal byoto gornolyzhnöm resortom. The Senaydia suda adopted a zjaute cruglýy izd: zimoy for lyjams and snowbordom, letom for forest, proglokami, p…
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Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Show all Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Residential complex Apartamenty v Bansko u gor
Bansko, Bulgaria
from
$58,457
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
🏔 Apartments in Bansko by the mountains | New club project | from 51,400 €📍 Bansko, Bulgaria 🚠 The lift is about 800 meters away. 🏡 There are only 43 apartments in the project.📅 Commissioning - 2027If you’ve been to Bansko, you know why you love it. In winter - skiing and snowy slopes of Pir…
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