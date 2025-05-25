Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Balchik
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Balchik, Bulgaria

сommercial property
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 2 564 m² in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Hotel 2 564 m²
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Area 2 564 m²
Floor 2/2
The PANORAMA-BULTRAK Hotel complex is offered for sale - a cozy corner at the foot of the mo…
$2,26M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go