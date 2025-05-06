Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Kavaje
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

1 property total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury Penthouse with Sea View for Sale in "Liburna" Residence, Golem Apartment area — 10…
$206,053
