  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Stegi Real Estate

Stegi Real Estate

Greece, Chaniotis
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2000
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 10 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Website
Website
stegihomes.com/
About the agency

Stegi Real Estate Agency in Hanioti, Halkidiki was established in 2000 and is located directly in the village of Hanioti. We and our partners offer a complete package of services for buying, selling and managing real estate. Stegi Real Estate Agency operates on the whole peninsula of Halkidiki, as well as in Thessaloniki, but at the moment we are concentrating on the village of Hanioti. Our company is staffed by highly qualified professionals, who are best informed about the laws and regulations in the field of construction and reconstruction of buildings currently in force in the peninsula of Kassandra. Our special service is the advice of an experienced lawyer, specialized in the purchase and sale of real estate, who will resolve all issues that may arise during the transaction.

Engineers, modern architects, building contractors who have realized a huge number of projects in Kassandra, as well as tax consultants and accountants will be at your disposal to help you make the final decision on your “dream home” by the sea. We specialize in buying and selling houses, businesses, apartments and houses for rent with stunning sea views in the best locations and all over the Kassandra peninsula. We offer a comprehensive house rental service. With information on the best prices and based on your wishes, we will help you find the best.
Organized and methodical work of our consultants, based on all of the following

Services

Our office consists of a team capable of fully covering the entire development of a purchase, as we provide a wide range of services to meet all the necessary needs, such as a lawyer, notary, civil engineer and even renovation workshops.

LEGAL COVERAGE
The real estate agency Stegi provides you with legal protection 24 hours a day by a specialized lawyer in buying and selling.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:16
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Greece
Afroditi Papathanasidou
Afroditi Papathanasidou
60 properties
Agencies nearby
El Greko
Greece, Municipality of Thessaloniki
Residential property 21
The El Greko Real Estate Agency is a reliable real estate assistant and consultant in Greece. We are professional experts with profound experience in the real estate market of Greece. We will provide you with interesting and relevant offers and help you choose the most suitable options for a…
Leave a request
MAR Real Estate
Greece, Asvestochori
Residential property 26 Сommercial property 5 Lands 27
MAR REAL ESTATE OFFERS EVERY PIECE OF INFORMATION NEEDED IN ORDER FOR OUR CUSTOMERS TO HAVE AN EASY AND SUCCESSFUL REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION. Mar Real Estate provides real estate information, tools and professional expertise to our Greek and International clients. Is the trusted resource f…
Leave a request
Euroland Property Group
Greece, Region of Crete
Company's year of foundation 1992
Residential property 279 Сommercial property 18 Lands 307
Euroland Crete provides complete real estate and property services in Chania, Crete in Greece. We are a British and Greek-owned company and undertake construction and the sale of high-quality homes and villas in Chania, Crete. We also provide villa rental services and complete property mai…
Leave a request
EPSILON TEAM
Greece, Municipality of Athens
Residential property 9 Сommercial property 1 Lands 1
EPSILON TEAM is a business with special features that distinguish it from other real estate agencies in Greece. This is a group of 9 people who work closely together to complete any project they undertake. It is the only group that has ongoing legal support - both for the company and for any…
Leave a request
Erasmosgroup
Greece, Municipality of Athens
Residential property 209 Сommercial property 6
ERASMOS Group is Real Estate, Yachting, Insurance and Finance brokers established in 2009, providing the following services: Purchases, Sales and Leases of all kind of Properties, Yachting & Sailing Brokers - Sales & Churters, Real Estate Expertise, Renovation and Real Estate Man…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go