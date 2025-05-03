About the agency

Stegi Real Estate Agency in Hanioti, Halkidiki was established in 2000 and is located directly in the village of Hanioti. We and our partners offer a complete package of services for buying, selling and managing real estate. Stegi Real Estate Agency operates on the whole peninsula of Halkidiki, as well as in Thessaloniki, but at the moment we are concentrating on the village of Hanioti. Our company is staffed by highly qualified professionals, who are best informed about the laws and regulations in the field of construction and reconstruction of buildings currently in force in the peninsula of Kassandra. Our special service is the advice of an experienced lawyer, specialized in the purchase and sale of real estate, who will resolve all issues that may arise during the transaction.

Engineers, modern architects, building contractors who have realized a huge number of projects in Kassandra, as well as tax consultants and accountants will be at your disposal to help you make the final decision on your “dream home” by the sea. We specialize in buying and selling houses, businesses, apartments and houses for rent with stunning sea views in the best locations and all over the Kassandra peninsula. We offer a comprehensive house rental service. With information on the best prices and based on your wishes, we will help you find the best.

