Rook estate

Egypt, Cairo
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English, Deutsch, Türkçe
Website
rookestate.net/
About the agency

Rook Estate – Inspired by Vision, Driven by Quality

Rook Estate is a forward-thinking company offering real estate, tourism, and interior design services in Egypt. We create modern, sustainable spaces that reflect both international standards and Egypt’s unique cultural identity.

Our focus:
– High-quality real estate in prime locations
– Tailored tourism experiences
– Contemporary design with local character

With expertise across multiple sectors and a passion for excellence, Rook Estate is your partner for smart and stylish investments in Egypt.

Services

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:16
(UTC+3:00, Africa/Cairo)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Egypt
Yasin achmad
Yasin achmad
17 properties
