Less than a month

On the platform

About the agency

Rook Estate – Inspired by Vision, Driven by Quality

Rook Estate is a forward-thinking company offering real estate, tourism, and interior design services in Egypt. We create modern, sustainable spaces that reflect both international standards and Egypt’s unique cultural identity.

Our focus:

– High-quality real estate in prime locations

– Tailored tourism experiences

– Contemporary design with local character

With expertise across multiple sectors and a passion for excellence, Rook Estate is your partner for smart and stylish investments in Egypt.