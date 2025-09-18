  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Dunamar Urbana SL

Dunamar Urbana SL

Spain, Guardamar del Segura
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2007
On the platform
On the platform
3 years 7 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
dunamarurbana.es/en/index.php
About the agency

Dunamar Urbana is a company with extensive experience in the field of real estate, as well as with a clearly defined goal: excellence in the service of our customers. The scope is based mainly on the sale of apartments and apartments in the cities of Torrevieja, Alicante, Costa Blanca where we have a wide selection of new buildings and secondary housing. With the support of the best and most qualified specialists, we offer professional advice for buying a house with more transparent and simple conditions.

Our agents in Spain
Olga Patkovskaya
Olga Patkovskaya
39 properties
Agencies nearby
Best Luxury Properties
Spain, Altea
Company's year of foundation 1992
Residential property 14 Сommercial property 10
Welcome to BEST! BEST Real Estate Agency is a full service professional Company offering exclusive home and luxury real estate services in Spain to buyers and sellers from different countries. We have been practicing residential and commercial real estate sales since 1992. Let us find you…
Leave a request
Sea Marbella
Spain, Marbella
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 154 Lands 4
Seamarbella is a consolidated real estate agency on the Costa del Sol for more than 10 years.The agency specializes in residential housing, both for sale and for rent, and has a variety of products to adapt to the different needs of customers, such as apartments, townhouses, villas and luxur…
Leave a request
Dream Homes Tenerife
Spain, Santiago del Teide
Residential property 12
Looking for a home in Tenerife? Let us make this Dream come true! Whether you are looking for a luxury property, villa or smaller house, or apartment - we are here to help! Keen to move to Tenerife or already living the Dream on the island? Whether you are coming to this beautiful island fo…
Leave a request
Calipso Real Estate
Spain, el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
One of the main activities of our company is the sale of real estate in Spain. It will be easy with us to buy an apartment or bungalow, house or villa in Spain. Buying an apartment or a villa in Spain is a great opportunity to secure yourself a secure future. Our company will help you buy bo…
Leave a request
LUXISOR
Spain, Alicante
Company's year of foundation 2008
Residential property 2
Just as humans are unique and different, we as real estate and service agent are also different. Each Luxisor customer ends up being a friend. In this fast living times it makes a huge different that someone is 100% focused on you, your interests, supporting every step that has to be done an…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go