Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Sotni metrov
Belarus, г. Минск, ул. Максима Богдановича, 118, оф. 307
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Company description
Sotni metrov (Hundreds of meters) is a client-oriented company. For us, the legality of our transactions, the security of our settlements, and the convenience and comfort of our clients are equally important. We provide services in the secondary and primary housing markets. Apartments, houses, summer cottages - we will help you fulfill all of your goals. Commercial real estate (for sale and rent) is also included in the range of services we provide. Our agents and realtors are highly experienced within the real estate sphere and they will provide their service professionally, efficiently, and as quickly as possible. Hundreds of meters: Comfort and safety in every meter.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
Our agents in Belarus
Agencies nearby