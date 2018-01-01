Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Sotni metrov

PAKODAN company has branches all over Minsk and the regions of the country. Choosing our company, our clients receive a comprehensive service pack of all the real estate transactions:

Apartment purchase/sale; Houses and territories, including prime ones; Commercial estate; Shared-equity construction.

A wide range of PAKODAN company’s services comes from a highly qualified team and its experience in various construction fields. We take care of our reputation that’s based on professionalism, affordable services, and profound technical support.