Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Sotni metrov

Belarus, г. Минск, ул. Максима Богдановича, 118, оф. 307
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Sotni metrov
Real estate agency
English, Русский
sotnimetrov.by
Sotni metrov (Hundreds of meters) is a client-oriented company. For us, the legality of our transactions, the security of our settlements, and the convenience and comfort of our clients are equally important. We provide services in the secondary and primary housing markets. Apartments, houses, summer cottages - we will help you fulfill all of your goals. Commercial real estate (for sale and rent) is also included in the range of services we provide. Our agents and realtors are highly experienced within the real estate sphere and they will provide their service professionally, efficiently, and as quickly as possible. Hundreds of meters: Comfort and safety in every meter.

Natalya Kuzemkina
14 properties
Karta goroda
15 properties
Magazin nedvizhimosti
712 properties

Magazin Nedvizhimosti (The Real Estate Shop) is a real estate agency in Grodno and the Grodno region. We accompany our clients through the whole process: from the very thought about buying and selling real estate to a legal and successful transaction. We specialize in the sale, purchase, and exchange of apartments, houses, and commercial real estate. We also provide legal support for transactions, help with appraisal and analytics questions, as well as profitable investments, transfers of apartments to non-residential funds, and other services. It is easy and profitable to work with The Real Estate Shop: our specialists analyze data from the database of the National Cadastral Agency on a monthly basis and therefore possess up-to-date information on finalized real estate transactions and the actual prices on the Grodno real estate market.

Orshanskiy centr nedvizhimosti
468 properties
Orshansky Real Estate Center Additional Liability Company was established in 2007, obtained a certificate of state registration and a license issued by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Belarus to provide real estate services. Orshansky Real Estate Center provides a full range of real estate services. Such services as purchase and sale of housing facilities (apartments, cottages, houses) and non-residential buildings (offices, warehouses and industrial premises) are most in demand. Orshansky Real Estate Center is a leading real estate agency in Orsha and the region. We provide a full range of services for real estate transactions starting from the selection of options for the future transaction. Cooperation with us will PROTECT you from possible illegal actions by scammers and dealers. By making a transaction through our agency, your purchase is automatically insured by a state insurance company. Our experienced professional staff will make all possible verifications of documents and the property so that you can sleep peacefully. At the office of the company at Lenina St, 59 office 2, during working hours you may get a FREE consultations . Orshansky Real Estate Center ALC - a GUARANTEE of your safety when buying and selling real estate.
Garant uspeha
759 properties

The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency was founded on July 25, 2006. The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency operates in all market segments. Among them are primary and secondary urban real estate, commercial properties, and luxury housing market. The «Success Guarantor» Real Estate Agency has earned the trust of its clients, thanks to the highly professional, meticulous preparation of each transaction and efficient work. More than half of our clients cooperate with us upon the recommendations of their relatives, friends, and acquaintances. We will never take up a deal if we even slightly doubt of its legitimacy or compliance, no matter how much time and money we have invested in it. Reputation and honor of the company are more important than any money. The «Success Guarantor» guarantees your success!

Centr nedvizhimosti PAKODAN
256 properties

PAKODAN company has branches all over Minsk and the regions of the country. Choosing our company, our clients receive a comprehensive service pack of all the real estate transactions:

Apartment purchase/sale; Houses and territories, including prime ones; Commercial estate; Shared-equity construction.

A wide range of PAKODAN company’s services comes from a highly qualified team and its experience in various construction fields. We take care of our reputation that’s based on professionalism, affordable services, and profound technical support.

