  4. Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor od 151m2, Blok IX

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor od 151m2, Blok IX

Miami, United States
from
$221,813
;
9
ID: 28771
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Prostor se sastoji od prizemlja 61m2 i suterena 90m2. Opremljen za potrebe kancelarije, salon enterijera, djeciju igraonicu, kozmetički salon, frizerski salon, kasino, kladionicu, apoteku. Prostor ima dva ulaza, jedan sa sjeverne a drugi sa južne strane. Glavni ulaz i izlog koji ima staklenu povrsinu 10m2 gledaju na Slovačku ulicu (nova Dalmatincka). U sklopu prostora se nalaze : manji magacin, kuhinja i toalet. Parking mjesto sa rampom je iza zgrade.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Commerce Poslovni prostor od 210m2, Ventura Residence - Zabjelo
Miami, United States
from
$16
Commerce Poslovni prostor 102 m² na Prodaju – Herceg Novi
Miami, United States
from
$352,083
Commerce Business Space, 97 m², Preko Morače - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
Commerce Poslovni prostor 193 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$4,694
Commerce Commerical space of 87m2, Krivi most
Miami, United States
from
$293,403
Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor od 151m2, Blok IX
Miami, United States
from
$221,813
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 120m2, Preko Morače
Miami, United States
from
$939
Prostran poslovni prostor na odličnoj lokaciji, Bulevaru Svetog Petra Cetinjskog, Podgorica. Površina prostora iznosi 120 m2, raspoređenih na dve etaže. Suteren, površine 86 m2, povezan je stepenicama sa prizemljem koje zauzima 34 m2. Svaka etaža ima zaseban toalet za dodatnu praktičnost. D…
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 294m2, Blok V
Commerce Poslovni prostor od 294m2, Blok V
Miami, United States
from
$2,817
Prostor je podijeljen u dvije etaze: suteren 160 m2; prizemlje 134 m2. Sastoji se od 5 kancelarija, 2 toaleta, 2 sale za sastanke, 1 ostava,1 cajna kuhija, 1 arhiva. Prostor je odlično koncipiran, na sjajnoj lokaciji i ubrzo spreman za useljenje
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Commerce Commercial space of 102sq.m - old town of Herceg Novi
Miami, United States
from
$352,083
The office space of 102 m² offers an ideal environment for various activities Featured properties: Location: Old Town, Njegoševa Street Size: 102 m² Access: Two separate entrances for added convenience Features and benefits:   Toilets: Equipped with two toilets Layout: A flexible lay…
