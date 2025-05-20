  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New project Parkside Boulevard with swimming pools, a garden and a wellness club, Arjan — Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New project Parkside Boulevard with swimming pools, a garden and a wellness club, Arjan — Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$339,518
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26218
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2456849
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Parkside Boulevard is an exclusive residential project in the prestigious area of Arjan in Dubai, where luxury becomes the lifestyle, and every element of the space is thought out to the last detail. Modern studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, as well as unique layouts with a study and a private swimming pool are waiting for you - it's the ideal choice for those, who appreciate privacy.

The project reflects high finishing level: Turkish Kale tiles, Italian doors, kitchens with Spanish design, equipped with Italian appliances, fittings and sanitary ware from Spain in the bathrooms. Every detail in the interior is chosen with special attention to create the atmosphere of coziness, style and European quality. Spacious balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows fill your home with light and open breathtaking views of the green surroundings. Residences are also equipped with "Smart Home" system.

Sophisticated landscaped gardens, swimming pools for children and adults, yoga and meditation areas, cozy lounge and communication areas are waiting for you. Those, who like active lifestyle, will see value in the modern gym and the wellness club with a sauna and a steam bath. You can spend evenings in the private outdoor cinema or serve dinner at the barbecue area, surrounded by greenery. There is a safe and pleasant playground for children. This project is created for those, who are looking for exceptional quality, secluded atmosphere and megapolis conveniences in one place. Parkside Boulevard is not just an investment in real estate, it's investment in the lifestyle, where every day is full of harmony, comfort and esthetic pleasure.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • yoga and meditation area
  • kids' playground
  • outdoor cinema
  • barbecue area
  • wellness club, sauna and steam bath
  • gym
  • garden

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

All apartments are semi-furnished. There will be a built-in kitchen with Italian appliances, a kitchen island and a table. The bedroom with feature a built-in wardrobe. Bathrooms are finished and have sanitary ware. "Smart Home" system and smart lock.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Hills - 5 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 10 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Airport - 20 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spacious co-working centre, in the green area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$803,700
Residential complex Ocean Pearl 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$561,370
Residential complex Bluewaters Island
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,77M
Residential complex Volta
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$683,836
Residential complex Golf Resort
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$129,000
You are viewing
Residential complex New project Parkside Boulevard with swimming pools, a garden and a wellness club, Arjan — Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$339,518
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Florea Vista
Residential complex Florea Vista
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$163,014
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Luxury apartments in the new Florea Vista project in Al Furjan area! For life and investment! Guaranteed investment income - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! A sought-after area! Fully furnished kitchen! Installment plan 0%! Completion date - 2 quarters. 2026 Amenities: …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses with roof-top terraces in the new Altan Residence with an infinity pool, in the prestigious area of Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,88M
Altan is a residential project, embodying harmony of modern style, natural silence and dynamics of a city. It's not just a place for living, but the real philosophy, where luxury is combined with stable technologies, and refined architecture underlines beauty of the surrounding nature. The c…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences by Binghatti
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$408,385
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
3 real estate objects 3
Trillionaire Branding: Trillionaire is the luxury brand of Binghatti, with Trillionaire Residences as our inaugural project, following the success of projects like Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences and Bugatti Residences by Binghatti (with more to come). Prime Location: Trillionaire e…
Agency
Easy Life Property
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
Show all publications