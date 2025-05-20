Parkside Boulevard is an exclusive residential project in the prestigious area of Arjan in Dubai, where luxury becomes the lifestyle, and every element of the space is thought out to the last detail. Modern studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, as well as unique layouts with a study and a private swimming pool are waiting for you - it's the ideal choice for those, who appreciate privacy.

The project reflects high finishing level: Turkish Kale tiles, Italian doors, kitchens with Spanish design, equipped with Italian appliances, fittings and sanitary ware from Spain in the bathrooms. Every detail in the interior is chosen with special attention to create the atmosphere of coziness, style and European quality. Spacious balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows fill your home with light and open breathtaking views of the green surroundings. Residences are also equipped with "Smart Home" system.

Sophisticated landscaped gardens, swimming pools for children and adults, yoga and meditation areas, cozy lounge and communication areas are waiting for you. Those, who like active lifestyle, will see value in the modern gym and the wellness club with a sauna and a steam bath. You can spend evenings in the private outdoor cinema or serve dinner at the barbecue area, surrounded by greenery. There is a safe and pleasant playground for children. This project is created for those, who are looking for exceptional quality, secluded atmosphere and megapolis conveniences in one place. Parkside Boulevard is not just an investment in real estate, it's investment in the lifestyle, where every day is full of harmony, comfort and esthetic pleasure.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

yoga and meditation area

kids' playground

outdoor cinema

barbecue area

wellness club, sauna and steam bath

gym

garden

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

All apartments are semi-furnished. There will be a built-in kitchen with Italian appliances, a kitchen island and a table. The bedroom with feature a built-in wardrobe. Bathrooms are finished and have sanitary ware. "Smart Home" system and smart lock.

Dubai Hills - 5 minutes

Mall of the Emirates - 10 minutes

Al Maktoum Airport - 20 minutes

Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall - 20 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure