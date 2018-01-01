Want to invest favorably and increase your capital?
Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today!
- The growth of the market and the economy of the country.
- Taxes 0% and security. All rental or sale income is yours!
- We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely.
- Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means.
- Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country.
- Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies.
- Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents.
- Assistance in the resale of property and income.
Apartments in the elite residential complex Adhara Star in the modern area of Arjan!
Apartment with a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom decoration!
There will be many amenities for the residents of the complex: adult and children's pools, a fitness center, a children's and sports grounds, a spa, a jacuzzi, a barbecue area, street simulators, treadmills, a basketball court, table tennis table, concierge, security.
Next to Adhara Star is the Sheikh-Muhammed-ibn-Zayed Road, which can be conveniently reached to other points in the city. To stop public transport — 10 – 15 minutes on foot. By car, the road to the Burj Khalifa Tower and the Dubai Mall will take 20 – 25 minutes. To the international airport — 30 – 40 minutes by car.
The developer offers several payment options:
1 option
80% - under construction
20% - upon completion
2 option
60% - under construction
40% - upon completion
3 option
1% - monthly
40% - within 36 months after the transfer of the object
Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free!