Adhara Star

Dubai, UAE

from €745,641

128–154 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! St. Regis Residences – a new premium residential project located in the central area of the emirate of Downtown Dubai. The complex consists of two Tower A and Tower B towers and includes residences with 1-4 bedrooms. Developer St. Regis is a company of Emaar Properties, in collaboration with the world-famous hotel brand St. Regis Hotels & Resort. Currently, both buildings are under construction. Their commissioning is scheduled for the 4th quarter of 2026. Property St. Regis Residences belongs to the premium segment and, in addition to first-class residences, includes the whole range of modern amenities: - equipped gym; - a zone for events; - spa; - pool infinity; - first-class restaurants; - a spacious cognac bar. Residents of residences can count not only on the infrastructure of the complex, but also on first-class hotel service from St. Regis Hotels & Resort. Location: - Business Bay – 10 minutes drive; - Dubai Design District – 10 minutes; - DIFC – 10 minutes; - Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes; - Dubai Marina – 25 minutes; - Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 minutes. St. Regis Residences are located in the heart of Downtown Dubai – Opera District. The complex is surrounded by such iconic attractions of the emirate as Dubai Opera, Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. Just a 5-minute drive is the largest Dubai Mall in the UAE. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investment Plus: - Return on investment from 6%. - A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew. - Interest-free installment plan. - Commission 0%. - High demand of tenants. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!