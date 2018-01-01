  1. Realting.com
New luxury complex SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah with a private beach in a prestigious area, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

We offer furnished apartments with a view of the sea and the city.

The residence features yoga areas, a spa area and a fitness center, an infinity pool, a private beach, a green area, a kids' club, aroubnd-the-clock security.

Completion - 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea - 100 meters
  • Airport - 30 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
Residential complex BAYVIEWS
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
from
€395,545
Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Horizon 500 m from new Creek Marina, in the vibrant neighbourhood of Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€815,700
Residential complex Exclusive beachfront residence One in the prestigious area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€16,49M
Residential complex Radisson Dubai Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
from
€231,127
Residential complex Izyskannye apartamenty dlya kreativnyh lyudey
Dubai, UAE
from
€553,425
Apartment building 4BR | Lamaa | Prime Location
Apartment building 4BR | Lamaa | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,03M
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known Lamaa by Meraas Amenities & Facilties; 4 Bedroom 5 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 3,154 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Store Area Maid room Dressing / Closet / Wardrobe Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Gym Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Barbeque Jogging, Cycling & Running track School Water activity Shopping & Supermarket Yoga & Medittaion Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Location Nearby; Mall of Emirates – 05 mins Dubai Marina – 15 mins Global Village – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 20 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Palm Beach Towers 3
Residential complex Palm Beach Towers 3
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,08M
Area 109 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Palm Beach Tower 3, located on Palm Jumeirah, is the third building in the prestigious Palm Beach Towers complex from the developer Nakheel. The new 51-storey complex offers a luxurious collection of gourmet apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms and furniture from the Italian company B&B Italia. The area of apartments varies from 102 square meters. m to 201 square meters. m. All residences in Palm Beach Tower 3 will be equipped with balconies, from where a chic view of the coast will open. Residents of the complex will be able to take advantage of many amenities for recreation, including: - a zone for yoga; - gym; - playground and sports facilities; - SPA; - private beach; - marina for boats; - a park on the embankment and a promenade; - open infinity pool; - observation deck; - retail stores; - lounge; - cafe; - multi-purpose room; - covered and open children's play areas. Location: Palm Beach Towers will be located on the exit to the cult island of Palm Jumeirah, which provides its residents with easy access to the mainland of Dubai. Within walking distance of the skyscraper are 2 tram stations – Palm Jumeirah 1 and Palm Jumeirah 2. Thanks to the convenient location of the building from Palm Beach Tower 3, you can quickly reach a number of exclusive hotels, resorts and F&B establishments of the emirate, including One & Only Mirage, The Dining Room, The Samovar Lounge, Traditional Cafe Courtyard and many others. Just a 5-minute walk from the tower are several social infrastructure facilities: - Pine Beach; - spa Oriental Hammam; - Al Sofouh ( supermarket ); - ZOOM ( round-the-clock store ). Palm Beach Tower 3 offers many Palm Jumeirah landmark attractions including the Palm Tower award project, Golden Mile Galleria Shopping Center and The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences.
Residential complex Safa One
Residential complex Safa One
Dubai, UAE
from
€703,507
Area 78–114 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. One Safa by DAMAC Properties – is a new elite residential complex in the Al Safa area from the leading developer Dubai DAMAC Properties. The project is two towers 44 and 60 floors high, which will house luxury and ultra-luxury apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms ranging from 78 to 139 square meters. m, as well as exclusive penthouses with 5 bedrooms. The design of the residences was developed by the world famous jewelry brand De Grisogono. The complex will be erected on the last building site available in Safa Park – with a green reserve of 64 hectares. The park is located on the banks of the canal in the central part of Dubai and has become one of the most popular holiday destinations in the emirate. One Safa residents will be able to enjoy a quiet life in the lap of nature, while being in close proximity to the most popular areas of the metropolis, such as Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah. Amenities: - beach pools; - SPA center; - The gym; - Cafes and restaurants; - Landscaping; - Lobby; - Protection and video surveillance; - Parking. Location: Safa Park, where the new residential complex will be located, has all the conditions for a relaxing family vacation, as well as for an active pastime. Here you can read a book by the lake in the shade of trees, have a picnic, prepare barbecue on specially designated areas, dine in one of the cafes or restaurants, and also ride a bicycle or jog. In addition, the park has playgrounds and sports facilities, including tennis and basketball courts, a football field, and a game salon for gamers. In the immediate vicinity of the future residential complex, several prestigious educational institutions operate, which is a great advantage for families with children. The key attractions of Downtown Dubai, such as the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the world's highest dancing fountains and Dubai Mall, are a 10-minute drive away. Also in 10 minutes, One Safa residents will be able to reach the City Walk area, known for many luxury shops, restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as beautiful boulevards and street art. In addition, there is the Green Planet – a tropical eco-system under a glass dome, where 3,000 representatives of exotic flora and fauna live. The famous Walk promenade with a wide selection of restaurants and boutiques can be reached in 20 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) will take about 15 minutes, to Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) – 40 minutes. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. - Guarantee of annual investment income. - Interest-free installment for 7 years. - Free legal support. - Security guarantee of transfers in a transaction. - The best conditions for living and investing. - A large base of objects. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
