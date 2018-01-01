  1. Realting.com
  New Golf Residence with swimming pools and a green area, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

New Golf Residence with swimming pools and a green area, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' play room, a covered parking, a fitness room, a barbecue area, a green area.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near the golf club.

  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes drive
  • Palm Jumeirah - 14 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 12 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 18 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 19 minutes drive
New Golf Residence with swimming pools and a green area, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Oakley Square by Ellington Key Highlights; Exclusive design apartments Inspiring views of the Skylines & community A plethora of amenities integrated into the community Brining the essence of a better life for everyone Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 511 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Open Kitchen Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Health care centre Kid's play area Parks & Leisure Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Shopping area Cycling, Jogging & Running track Dining & Retail outlet Spa & Sauna Fitness centre School & Institute Sports court Lap Pool Baja shelf Cabanas Lush spaces Padel tennis Cinema room
1 property
Paramount Tower Hotel and Residences ( PTHR ) — 68-story building that combines a residential tower and a luxury hotel from the developer DAMAC Properties, located in Business Bay. In total, 826 residential units are represented in the project. On floors 15 to 25 there are hotel rooms with 1 bedroom with a total area of 78-97 sq.m., and with 2 bedrooms with an area of 127 square meters. m. with all amenities. Each room has a home theater with access to the Paramount movie library. On floors 26 to 63 there are residential studios and apartments with 1 to 3 bedrooms, available for purchase and rental. The area varies from 48 sq.m. up to 137 sq.m. On the top floor there is a panoramic pool with a sun terrace. Infrastructure: The building includes a private Paramount Pictures cinema, luxury shops, restaurants, a lounge area, a spa, a fitness center and a wellness club. For residents and guests of PTHR, amenities such as a spacious parking area, round-the-clock video surveillance, a playground and a pool for children, meeting rooms and events, a sauna and a steam room equipped with a gym are available, barbecue area, laundry services. In addition, the hotel has various retail stores, including grocery stores. Location: The residence is located on the main street of Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road. DXB International Airport is a 20-minute drive away. You can get there by private transport, by taxi or by metro. You can also get to the city center in just a few minutes. Paramount Tower Hotel and Residences is close to famous attractions, large entertainment venues, restaurants and outlets. The famous Burj Khalifa skyscraper is within walking distance of the apartments. Near the building are important social infrastructure facilities. Kindergartens are provided for young children. Secondary educational institutions for schoolchildren work. You can seek qualified medical help at the nearest clinics. And also a 2-minute walk — pharmacies, banks. For food and home goods, PTHR residents can go to markets and supermarkets near the complex.
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the city. The residence features swimming pools, a park, a gym, a kindergarten, a promenade, sports grounds, shops and restaurants, a covered parking. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure Shopping mall - 4.1 km School - 2.1 km Burj Khalifa - 11.5 km Airport - 13 km Sea - 500 meters
