Residential complex Motor City

A premium residential complex located in the Dubai Motor City neighborhood, consisting of three towers connected by a huge podium. The project epitomizes the idea of a separate world where you can escape from the chaos of city life, a space of luxury and comfort where you will find everything you desire. Experience an unrivaled level of comfort with first-class infrastructure within walking distance.

The complex has a variety of offerings for your every need: Swim in the pool as if you were at a resort, stroll through the landscaped gardens, and exercise in the state-of-the-art fitness center. The complex is located in the heart of the neighborhood. The metro station, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Al Qudra Road are close by, making it easy to reach Dubai's main points of interest.

The complex offers turnkey apartments:

1-bedroom from 50 m² / Price from $267,000

1.5-bedrooms from 59 m² / Price from $316,500

2-bedrooms from 91 m² / Price from $482,500

Complex Infrastructure:

Huge swimming pool

Children's swimming pool

Terraces with sun loungers by the pool

Water playground

Jacuzzi & Beach

Aqua Aerobics & Water Polo

Barbecue areas

Clubhouse

Squash, badminton & padel tennis courts

Volleyball courts

Basketball court

Pétanque court

Landscape garden

Yoga and meditation areas

Outdoor exercise area

Lawn & Garden with hammocks

Ping-Pong tables

Giant Chess



Dubai Motor City, located in the heart of Dubai, is a dynamic community known for its focus on motorsports and automotive lifestyle. It's designed to be a blend of entertainment, residential, business, and recreational facilities. Overall, the district offers a unique lifestyle centered around motorsports and automotive culture, making it an attractive destination for residents and visitors passionate about cars and racing.