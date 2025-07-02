  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Motor City

Residential complex Motor City

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$267,000
BTC
3.1759118
ETH
166.4631182
USDT
263 978.7630568
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 32969
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    46

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A premium residential complex located in the Dubai Motor City neighborhood, consisting of three towers connected by a huge podium. The project epitomizes the idea of a separate world where you can escape from the chaos of city life, a space of luxury and comfort where you will find everything you desire. Experience an unrivaled level of comfort with first-class infrastructure within walking distance. 

 

The complex has a variety of offerings for your every need: Swim in the pool as if you were at a resort, stroll through the landscaped gardens, and exercise in the state-of-the-art fitness center. The complex is located in the heart of the neighborhood. The metro station, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Al Qudra Road are close by, making it easy to reach Dubai's main points of interest.

 

The complex offers turnkey apartments:

  • 1-bedroom from 50 m² / Price from $267,000
  • 1.5-bedrooms from 59 m² / Price from $316,500
  • 2-bedrooms from 91 m² / Price from $482,500 

 

Complex Infrastructure:

  • Huge swimming pool
  • Children's swimming pool
  • Terraces with sun loungers by the pool
  • Water playground
  • Jacuzzi & Beach
  • Aqua Aerobics & Water Polo
  • Barbecue areas
  • Clubhouse
  • Squash, badminton & padel tennis courts
  • Volleyball courts
  • Basketball court
  • Pétanque court
  • Landscape garden
  • Yoga and meditation areas
  • Outdoor exercise area
  • Lawn & Garden with hammocks
  • Ping-Pong tables
  • Giant Chess
     

Dubai Motor City, located in the heart of Dubai, is a dynamic community known for its focus on motorsports and automotive lifestyle. It's designed to be a blend of entertainment, residential, business, and recreational facilities. Overall, the district offers a unique lifestyle centered around motorsports and automotive culture, making it an attractive destination for residents and visitors passionate about cars and racing.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.0 – 59.0
Price per m², USD 5,340 – 5,364
Apartment price, USD 267,000 – 316,500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 91.0
Price per m², USD 5,302
Apartment price, USD 482,500

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,31M
Residential complex Modern Lifestyle in Town Square / Alton by Nshama
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$333,139
Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$332,095
Residential complex Lavender
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$481,266
Residential complex New Tavora Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and lounge areas, International City (Warsan 4), Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$132,386
You are viewing
Residential complex Motor City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$267,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Villas with views of the city, sea and lakes in the complex Sky Villas with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Villas with views of the city, sea and lakes in the complex Sky Villas with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Villas with views of the city, sea and lakes in the complex Sky Villas with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Villas with views of the city, sea and lakes in the complex Sky Villas with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Villas with views of the city, sea and lakes in the complex Sky Villas with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Villas with views of the city, sea and lakes in the complex Sky Villas with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Villas with views of the city, sea and lakes in the complex Sky Villas with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,76M
The project includes villas with 3-5 bedrooms on the upper floors with swimming pools. Panoramic views of the city, Dubai Marina. Residential complex is 2 towers with elegant interiors and furniture by Aston Martin, located in JLT. The project also includes more than 40 amenities and infrast…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SOL Luxe
Residential complex SOL Luxe
Residential complex SOL Luxe
Residential complex SOL Luxe
Residential complex SOL Luxe
Residential complex SOL Luxe
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$520,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
SOL Luxe is a unique residential and commercial complex on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai's most prestigious addresses. The building features contemporary architecture and offers unobstructed views of the city center, the iconic Burj Khalifa, as well as the sea and Burj Al Arab. Its conveni…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Residential complex New Amazonia Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Amazonia Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Amazonia Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Amazonia Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Amazonia Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Amazonia Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Amazonia Residence with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$511,909
Amazonia by Palladium Development is the unique project in the heart of Al Jaddaf, Dubai, which combines elegant style, innovative technologies and premium location. The complex includes fully equipped smart apartments, designed with consideration to the highest standards of modern comfort. …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications