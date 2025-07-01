  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Fully furnished apartments. Move in and live.

Residential complex Fully furnished apartments. Move in and live.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$603,000
BTC
7.1725650
ETH
375.9447951
USDT
596 176.7570160
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
16 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 28034
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Designed to embody the essence of resort living, Beach Walk Residence 3 offers its residents a tranquil and peaceful environment. The interiors are decorated in neutral tones with luxurious gold accents, creating a harmonious atmosphere filled with luxury. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows offer stunning views of the sparkling waters and bustling cityscape, allowing natural light to fill the living spaces.

 

Experience the fusion of island living and urban convenience at Beach Walk Residence 3. Wake up to the soothing sea breeze and enjoy panoramic views stretching to the horizon, creating an atmosphere of eternal relaxation. The property offers a Zen garden—a quiet retreat for peaceful reflection and communion with nature—as well as a cascading infinity pool where residents can gather with loved ones and enjoy the endless sky.

The Dubai Islands, against which Beach Walk Residence 3 is set, are a unique waterfront community designed to redefine luxury living. Five interconnected islands with luxurious resorts, pristine beaches, and cultural centers reflect a contemporary coastal lifestyle that aligns with Dubai's ambitious development agenda for 2040. With amenities such as marinas, golf courses, resorts, and hotels, this community demonstrates Dubai's ambition to become a global hub for the finest residential projects.

 

In this exclusive corner, comfort meets elegance and power meets style, offering residents unparalleled luxury and convenience. Beach Walk Residence 3 is the epitome of island bliss, where every day is a peaceful retreat in the heart of Dubai's vibrant landscape.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 74.7
Price per m², USD 8,729
Apartment price, USD 652,000

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Leisure

Video Review of residential complex Fully furnished apartments. Move in and live.

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Azizi Riviera Reve
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$322,000
Apartment building Apartments with Exclusive Amenities and Payment Plan in JVT Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$487,373
Residential complex ROYAL BAY
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$953,425
Residential complex Tenora
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$184,384
Residential complex VELA
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$8,89M
You are viewing
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments. Move in and live.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$603,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Beach Hills Villas
Residential complex Beach Hills Villas
Residential complex Beach Hills Villas
Residential complex Beach Hills Villas
Residential complex Beach Hills Villas
Show all Residential complex Beach Hills Villas
Residential complex Beach Hills Villas
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,03M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Exquisite villa in the new Beach Hills Villas project in Ajman! Panoramic scenic views! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments! Suitable for living and investment! Due date: 4th quarter 2025 Amenities: Pool, children's play areas, underground parking, bike paths, p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens
Show all Residential complex Weybridge Gardens
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$181,082
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 11
Apartments in the luxurious Weybridge Gardens complex in Dubai Land! Apartments for living, resale and rental! Income from resale from 38%! Rental income - $1300 per month! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 2 quarters. 2025 Amenities: swimming pool for adults and children, shaded relaxation …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Show all Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$376,046
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 43
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude in the Business Bay area! The windows offer panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa! Exclusive places for recreation and entertainment! Guaranteed income from investments! We will select housing with a favor…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications