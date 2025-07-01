Residential complex Fully furnished apartments. Move in and live.

Designed to embody the essence of resort living, Beach Walk Residence 3 offers its residents a tranquil and peaceful environment. The interiors are decorated in neutral tones with luxurious gold accents, creating a harmonious atmosphere filled with luxury. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows offer stunning views of the sparkling waters and bustling cityscape, allowing natural light to fill the living spaces.

Experience the fusion of island living and urban convenience at Beach Walk Residence 3. Wake up to the soothing sea breeze and enjoy panoramic views stretching to the horizon, creating an atmosphere of eternal relaxation. The property offers a Zen garden—a quiet retreat for peaceful reflection and communion with nature—as well as a cascading infinity pool where residents can gather with loved ones and enjoy the endless sky.

The Dubai Islands, against which Beach Walk Residence 3 is set, are a unique waterfront community designed to redefine luxury living. Five interconnected islands with luxurious resorts, pristine beaches, and cultural centers reflect a contemporary coastal lifestyle that aligns with Dubai's ambitious development agenda for 2040. With amenities such as marinas, golf courses, resorts, and hotels, this community demonstrates Dubai's ambition to become a global hub for the finest residential projects.

In this exclusive corner, comfort meets elegance and power meets style, offering residents unparalleled luxury and convenience. Beach Walk Residence 3 is the epitome of island bliss, where every day is a peaceful retreat in the heart of Dubai's vibrant landscape.