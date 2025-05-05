Residential complex New The Chedi Private Residences with a swimming pool, restaurants and services 5 minutes away from beaches and Dubai Marina, Al Barsha, Dubai

Welcome to The Chedi Private Residences, the global first independent residential project by the legendary brand of The Chedi.

The collection of residences includes apartments and duplexes with panoramic terraces. Spacious apartments with 2-4 bedrooms are full of light due to floor-to-ceiling windows with a height of 3.2 meters, and outdoor gardens and terraces with a width of 5 meters give seclusion among clouds.

Located at Sheikh Zayed Road, the magnificent residences rise 240 meters above the city, opening breathtaking panoramic views to the residents.

The Chedi Private Residences offer three levels of premium amenities, turning daily life into pleasure. Ground Social - elegant restaurants and lounge areas for residents, creating the atmosphere of a private club. Resort Social - the oasis of relaxation with a 60-meter-long swimming pool, a spa complex, a fitness center, a cinema for owners, private paddle courts and the unique kids' club with zones for activities and creativities. Sky Social - the exclusive space at a height of 240 meters, where an infinity pool for adults, a bar and panoramic lounge areas are situated.

Residents of The Chedi Private Residences gain access to the unique level of services.

Amenities:

outdoor terraces and gardens

club restaurants and lounge areas for residents

swimming pool

fitness center with a gym

spa

paddle courts

jogging track

barbecue area

cinema

kids' club with play areas

24/7 concierge service, private butler

services (cleaning, plant care, event production, housekeeping)

privileged access to all The Chedi hotels and resorts

exclusive mobile app for services reservation

parking with valet and porter services

24/7 security

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan (60/40, 65/35)

Natural travertin

Pedini kitchens with Miele appliances

Innovative smart mirrors in the bathrooms and sanitary ware by Kohler and Hansgrohe premium brands

Sheikh Zayed Road - 1 minute

Beaches - 5 minutes

Golf club - 5 minutes

Mall of the Emirates - 6 minutes

Dubai Marina - 6 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 10 minutes

Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure