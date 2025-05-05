Residential complex New The Chedi Private Residences with a swimming pool, restaurants and services 5 minutes away from beaches and Dubai Marina, Al Barsha, Dubai

Welcome to The Chedi Private Residences, the global first independent residential project by the legendary brand of The Chedi.
The collection of residences includes apartments and duplexes with panoramic terraces. Spacious apartments with 2-4 bedrooms are full of light due to floor-to-ceiling windows with a height of 3.2 meters, and outdoor gardens and terraces with a width of 5 meters give seclusion among clouds.
Located at Sheikh Zayed Road, the magnificent residences rise 240 meters above the city, opening breathtaking panoramic views to the residents.
The Chedi Private Residences offer three levels of premium amenities, turning daily life into pleasure. Ground Social - elegant restaurants and lounge areas for residents, creating the atmosphere of a private club. Resort Social - the oasis of relaxation with a 60-meter-long swimming pool, a spa complex, a fitness center, a cinema for owners, private paddle courts and the unique kids' club with zones for activities and creativities. Sky Social - the exclusive space at a height of 240 meters, where an infinity pool for adults, a bar and panoramic lounge areas are situated.
Residents of The Chedi Private Residences gain access to the unique level of services.
Amenities:
Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.
Payment plan (60/40, 65/35)Facilities and equipment in the house