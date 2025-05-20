Residential complex New complex of villas Park Gate 2 with kids' playgrounds and communal spaces close to a golf course, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Park Gate 2 is a complex of villas in the midst of nature and urban dynamics, located in the heart of the prestigious area of Dubai Hills Estate. The unique residential project by the world-famous developer Emaar Properties ideally combines modern architecture, top-notch amenities and unparalleled location. Villas with 4-5 bedrooms offer spacious balconies, roof-top terraces and wonderful views of lush parks and landscaped green areas. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the houses with natural light, and neutral colour palette in the interiors using natural textures creates the atmosphere of tranquility and coziness.

Residents of the complex can enjoy sports facilities, including a gym, a paddle court and a table tennis. For proper rest, there are spacious swimming pools, barbecue areas, kids' playgrounds and cozy communal spaces for meetings with neighbors and relatives. Park Gate 2 villas are created for those, who appreciate harmony of nature and urban life, look for space, style and quality.

Amenities:

private swimming pool

fitness center

paddle court and table tennis

kids' playgrounds

barbecue area

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 80/20

Features of the flats

Kitchens are equipped.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Park Gate 2 is located directly at the entrance to Dubai Hills Estate and ensures a direct access to Al Khail Road speedway, from where you can get to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and all key business and tourist hubs in just several minutes. This place attracts attention not only by aesthetics and convenience, but also by a perfect investment opportunity: the area is dynamically developing, and real estate by Emaar is known for sustainable cost increase and high demand.