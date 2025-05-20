  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex "CAPITAL HORIZON TERRACES" (New Stylish Residential Complex in Dubai Islands)

Residential complex "CAPITAL HORIZON TERRACES" (New Stylish Residential Complex in Dubai Islands)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$708,887
from
$6,496/m²
;
6
ID: 26172
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  Management company

About the complex

Capital Horizon Terraces is a striking project, located in the Dubai Islands area.

The complex includes a ground level, one parking floor, and eight residential levels, offering cozy 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments.

Blending timeless simplicity with modern functionality, the building's architecture harmonizes beautifully with the island surroundings. Clean lines and a refined façade emphasize practicality and elegance, creating a space where form meets function. Interiors are thoughtfully designed, and the layout options offer the perfect balance between modern living and daily comfort.

Residents enjoy access to numerous amenities, including:

  • Swimming pools for adults and children

  • Gym

  • Children’s playground

  • Outdoor fitness zone

  • Lounge/relaxation area

  • Spacious parking

Located away from the city bustle but well-connected to the heart of Dubai’s luxury and innovation:

  • Gold Souk – 7 min

  • La Mer Beach – 10 min

  • Downtown Dubai, Burj Al Arab, Creek Harbour, and Museum of the Future – within 25 min drive

Building Configuration: G + P + 8

 

Prices:
From €622K to €1.3M

Handover:
3rd Quarter of 2026

Service Charge:
0.33 EUR/м² per year

Furnishing:
Semi Furnished

NOC:
40.00%

Included:
Parking

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

