Residential complex "CAPITAL HORIZON TERRACES" (New Stylish Residential Complex in Dubai Islands)

Capital Horizon Terraces is a striking project, located in the Dubai Islands area.

The complex includes a ground level, one parking floor, and eight residential levels, offering cozy 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments.

Blending timeless simplicity with modern functionality, the building's architecture harmonizes beautifully with the island surroundings. Clean lines and a refined façade emphasize practicality and elegance, creating a space where form meets function. Interiors are thoughtfully designed, and the layout options offer the perfect balance between modern living and daily comfort.

Residents enjoy access to numerous amenities, including:

Swimming pools for adults and children

Gym

Children’s playground

Outdoor fitness zone

Lounge/relaxation area

Spacious parking

Located away from the city bustle but well-connected to the heart of Dubai’s luxury and innovation:

Gold Souk – 7 min

La Mer Beach – 10 min

Downtown Dubai, Burj Al Arab, Creek Harbour, and Museum of the Future – within 25 min drive

Building Configuration: G + P + 8

Prices:

From €622K to €1.3M

Handover:

3rd Quarter of 2026

Service Charge:

0.33 EUR/м² per year

Furnishing:

Semi Furnished

NOC:

40.00%

Included:

Parking