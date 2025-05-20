Residential complex "CAPITAL HORIZON TERRACES" (New Stylish Residential Complex in Dubai Islands)

Capital Horizon Terraces is a striking project, located in the Dubai Islands area.
The complex includes a ground level, one parking floor, and eight residential levels, offering cozy 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments.
Blending timeless simplicity with modern functionality, the building's architecture harmonizes beautifully with the island surroundings. Clean lines and a refined façade emphasize practicality and elegance, creating a space where form meets function. Interiors are thoughtfully designed, and the layout options offer the perfect balance between modern living and daily comfort.
Residents enjoy access to numerous amenities, including:
Swimming pools for adults and children
Gym
Children’s playground
Outdoor fitness zone
Lounge/relaxation area
Spacious parking
Located away from the city bustle but well-connected to the heart of Dubai’s luxury and innovation:
Gold Souk – 7 min
La Mer Beach – 10 min
Downtown Dubai, Burj Al Arab, Creek Harbour, and Museum of the Future – within 25 min drive
Building Configuration: G + P + 8
Prices:
From €622K to €1.3M
Handover:
3rd Quarter of 2026
Service Charge:
0.33 EUR/м² per year
Furnishing:
Semi Furnished
NOC:
40.00%
Included:
Parking