Residential complex Maimoon Gardens

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$161,993
;
12
ID: 26166
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    50

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

TOWER A

  • STUDIO APARTMENTS - 98
  • 1-BEDROOM APARTMENTS - 152
  • 2-BEDROOM APARTMENTS - 97
  • 3-BEDROOM APARTMENTS - 16

TOWER B

  • STUDIO APARTMENTS - 67
  • 1-BEDROOM APARTMENTS - 112
  • 2-BEDROOM APARTMENTS - 68
  • 3-BEDROOM APARTMENTS - 16

We at Fakhruddin Properties, are committed to your wellbeing and aim to create healthier living spaces. We understand that environment-friendly and sustainable development is crucial now as we spend more time at our homes. So we work towards our goal to build the finest quality homes for the future. We know that our consistent efforts to develop and incorporate sustainable green technologies will have a far-reaching impact on the lives and wellbeing of our clients and the environment at large. We work passionately to deliver beautifully designed, sustainable and affordable homes on time to match your expectations. We appreciate and value your trust and believe that your happiness is our true measure of success.

Fakhruddin Properties was formed in 2003. Since its inception, Fakhruddin Holdings has marked its presence with developments in several noteworthy projects encompassing many upcoming communities of Dubai from International city and Dubai Silicon Oasis to posh and premium locations such as Business Bay and Jumeirah Village Circle. Headquartered at Lake Central Tower, at the heart of Business Bay Dubai, Fakhruddin properties have also forayed into international markets of Africa and the United Kingdom.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Residential complex Maimoon Gardens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$161,993
Show contacts
