Residential complex Maimoon Gardens

TOWER A

STUDIO APARTMENTS - 98

1-BEDROOM APARTMENTS - 152

2-BEDROOM APARTMENTS - 97

3-BEDROOM APARTMENTS - 16

TOWER B

STUDIO APARTMENTS - 67

1-BEDROOM APARTMENTS - 112

2-BEDROOM APARTMENTS - 68

3-BEDROOM APARTMENTS - 16

We at Fakhruddin Properties, are committed to your wellbeing and aim to create healthier living spaces. We understand that environment-friendly and sustainable development is crucial now as we spend more time at our homes. So we work towards our goal to build the finest quality homes for the future. We know that our consistent efforts to develop and incorporate sustainable green technologies will have a far-reaching impact on the lives and wellbeing of our clients and the environment at large. We work passionately to deliver beautifully designed, sustainable and affordable homes on time to match your expectations. We appreciate and value your trust and believe that your happiness is our true measure of success.

Fakhruddin Properties was formed in 2003. Since its inception, Fakhruddin Holdings has marked its presence with developments in several noteworthy projects encompassing many upcoming communities of Dubai from International city and Dubai Silicon Oasis to posh and premium locations such as Business Bay and Jumeirah Village Circle. Headquartered at Lake Central Tower, at the heart of Business Bay Dubai, Fakhruddin properties have also forayed into international markets of Africa and the United Kingdom.