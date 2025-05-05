  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a direct access to the beach and a beach club in Dubailand area, Dubai

Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a direct access to the beach and a beach club in Dubailand area, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$197,261
14/04/2025
$196,042
13/04/2025
$196,157
12/04/2025
$196,890
11/04/2025
$201,338
10/04/2025
$202,160
09/04/2025
$203,176
08/04/2025
$203,050
06/04/2025
$203,168
05/04/2025
$201,317
04/04/2025
$204,009
03/04/2025
$206,271
02/04/2025
$205,837
01/04/2025
$205,371
30/03/2025
$204,740
29/03/2025
$206,271
28/03/2025
$207,023
27/03/2025
$206,298
26/03/2025
$206,169
25/03/2025
$205,465
24/03/2025
$204,769
1
ID: 23359
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417758
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Cove Edition 4 by Imtiaz Development is an embodiment of modern lifestyle in the heart of Dubai. These premium apartments offer refined design and integrated smart technologies for maximum convenience. "Smart Home" system allows you to control lighting, temperature and safety via mobile application, ensuring complete control of your accommodation. Finishing is made using high-quality materials and branded appliances, such as Bosch kitchen appliances and Grohe sanitary ware, creating the atmosphere of tailor-made comfort and luxury.

Amenities:

  • Direct access to the beach
  • Beach Club with a bar
  • Modern fitness center
  • Spa with hydrotherapy
  • Smart homes with complete equipment

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan

70% during construction

30% within 3 years after completion

Facilities and equipment in the house

⁠Fully Furnished & Fully Fitted Smart Homes.

Advantages

High investment opportunities. Having the yield of 7.4%, the project is a good investment for those, who aims for sustainable passive income. The expected annual income makes Cove Edition 4 attractive both for investors, and for those, who plans to let the property.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Cove Edition 4 is located in a district, which combines tranquility of the residential area with accessibility of the key business and entertainment hubs of Dubai. The residents of the complex can enjoy quick access to the leading shopping malls, restaurants, beaches, and transport infrastructure. This is a place, where dynamic urban rhythm blend together with seclusion and coziness of a modern home.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

