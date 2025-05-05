Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a direct access to the beach and a beach club in Dubailand area, Dubai

Cove Edition 4 by Imtiaz Development is an embodiment of modern lifestyle in the heart of Dubai. These premium apartments offer refined design and integrated smart technologies for maximum convenience. "Smart Home" system allows you to control lighting, temperature and safety via mobile application, ensuring complete control of your accommodation. Finishing is made using high-quality materials and branded appliances, such as Bosch kitchen appliances and Grohe sanitary ware, creating the atmosphere of tailor-made comfort and luxury.
Amenities:
Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.
Payment plan
70% during construction
30% within 3 years after completionFacilities and equipment in the house
Fully Furnished & Fully Fitted Smart Homes.Advantages
High investment opportunities. Having the yield of 7.4%, the project is a good investment for those, who aims for sustainable passive income. The expected annual income makes Cove Edition 4 attractive both for investors, and for those, who plans to let the property.Location and nearby infrastructure
Cove Edition 4 is located in a district, which combines tranquility of the residential area with accessibility of the key business and entertainment hubs of Dubai. The residents of the complex can enjoy quick access to the leading shopping malls, restaurants, beaches, and transport infrastructure. This is a place, where dynamic urban rhythm blend together with seclusion and coziness of a modern home.