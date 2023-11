Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

from €916,735

307 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! SUSTAINABLE CITY is a new project in the Yas North area of Yas Island from Aldar Properties in collaboration with Diamond Developers. The family holiday complex is surrounded by wide green spaces, leisurely paths and public agricultural areas. This is a walking community. The project includes cross and bicycle paths, football, basketball and padel courts, as well as parks, lakes, biodomes, a equestrian center with stables, hippodrome, two arenas, a gym and numerous pools. Residents will also have access to kindergarten, autism center, green mosque, as well as retail and catering establishments in the neighborhood. So that residents and tourists can move around without using their cars, a network of shared buggy and battery-powered bicycles will be created. The complex will operate on clean renewable energy, thanks to solar panels integrated into each parking structure, as one of the Estidama 3-pearl communities in Abu Dhabi. To further reduce carbon dioxide, water, energy and garbage emissions, neighbors will also benefit from waste processing facilities, sustainable development technologies, public design concepts and highly efficient water supply systems. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!