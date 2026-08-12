Shops for sale in Dubai, UAE

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Shops for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

;
сommercial properties
333
offices
33
3 properties total found
Shop 64 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Shop 64 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/14
Commercial property in V1STARA House with excellent location in Al Furjan! A vibrant communi…
$608,496
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Shop 294 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Shop 294 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 15
Investment Commercial Properties in Dubai Barsha Heights with Easy Accessibility This modern…
$3,25M
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Shop 81 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Shop 81 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 9
High Visibility Retail Shops With 40/60 Payment Plan in Dubai Majan This contemporary retail…
$693,929
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