Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

;
сommercial properties
333
shops
3
Office Delete
Clear all
33 properties total found
Office 183 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 183 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 18
High-End Offices for Sale in Dubai Motor City Motor City stands as one of Dubai’s most dyna…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Office 126 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 126 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 12/32
Fully Furnished Mobile Spaces for Full-Serviced Commercial Properties in Business Bay, Dubai…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Office 56 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 56 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/26
Office 56 m2 on the 4th floor in Binghatti Moonlight - commercial space in the prestigious a…
$573,860
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
TekceTekce
Office 75 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 75 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/72
Commercial properties in Binghatti Circle are prestigious street-retail premises in the cent…
$554,474
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 35 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 35 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/51
Modern offices in the project Aspirz by Danube!Are you looking for the perfect place for you…
$252,694
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 107 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 107 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 107 m²
Floor 12/24
Commercial real estate in Sol Levante - prestigious premises by the sea with high traffic an…
$827,792
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 265 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 265 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 15
Investment Commercial Properties in Dubai Barsha Heights with Easy Accessibility This modern…
$2,26M
Leave a request
Office 940 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 940 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 940 m²
Number of floors 21
Offices with Iconic Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay Dubai This ultra-luxury commercial de…
$16,41M
Leave a request
Office 458 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 458 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 458 m²
Floor 35
LUMENA is strategically located at the entrance to Business Bay – a place where visions are …
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 260 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 260 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/11
Piazza Roma by DAMAC: office real estate in the business cluster DAMAC Lagoons!Piazza Roma i…
$2,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 66 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 66 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 66 m²
Floor 10/32
Fully Furnished Mobile Spaces for Full-Serviced Commercial Properties in Business Bay, Dubai…
$958,338
Leave a request
Office 191 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 191 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 7/32
Fully Furnished Mobile Spaces for Full-Serviced Commercial Properties in Business Bay, Dubai…
$2,94M
Leave a request
Office 50 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 50 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/33
Commercial premises in Samana Barari Avenue!Are you looking for the perfect location for you…
$284,704
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 113 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 113 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/20
Commercial real estate 116 m2 in TRESORA by WADAN - premises in a multifunctional project in…
$622,859
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 215 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 215 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 215 m²
Floor 8/30
Commercial Offices for Sale in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle …
$1,13M
Leave a request
Office 69 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 69 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/29
A+ Class Offices for Investment in Dubai Business Bay with Central Location Advantage This m…
$705,475
Leave a request
Office 65 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 65 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/27
The 65 m2 office on the 1st floor in Binghatti Amberhall is a commercial premise in the new …
$483,332
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 57 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 57 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 18
Commercial Properties on Sheikh Zayed Road with 1% Monthly Plan Position your business on Sh…
$341,769
Leave a request
Office 107 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 107 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 7/25
New Offices with Easy Access to Amenities in Majan, Dubai This commercial project is located…
$671,991
Leave a request
Office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
About Barsha Heights – The Quarter Embedded in the lively community of **Barsha Heights**, …
$2,22M
Leave a request
Office 84 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 84 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/26
The 84m2 office in Celesto Tower 4 is a commercial space in Dubai Land Residence Complex.The…
$470,134
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 1 070 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 1 070 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 070 m²
Property Details: - Size: 11,518 sq ft - Prime Location - Inclusive of Service charge - …
$817,239
Leave a request
Office 3 465 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 3 465 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 3 465 m²
Property Details: - Full Floor commercial space - Size: 37301 sq ft - Fabulous Layout - …
$2,69M
Leave a request
Office 230 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 230 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 2/7
Next Generation Offices Integrated with Lifestyle in Damac Lagoons, Golf City The office pro…
$1,72M
Leave a request
Office 133 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 133 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/37
Furnished office 58 m2 in Dubai | HQ by Rove in Business Bay.Investing in commercial real es…
$1,81M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 85 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 85 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 85 m²
Floor 7/25
85 m2 office space in Dubai, Jumeirah Village Triangle – ELAR1S AxisWant to buy an office in…
$523,802
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 97 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 97 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/13
97 m2 office in Tomorrow Commercial Tower | 1 floor, Dubai International City 1Located on th…
$413,079
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 65 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 65 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/20
Office space in RAW District by Imtiaz is a commercial property directly from the developer …
$326,760
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 74 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 74 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 13
New Offices with Designer Furnishings and Direct Metro Access in Jebel Ali Village This prem…
$639,662
Leave a request
Office 113 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 113 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/21
The 113 m2 office in Greenfield is a functional business space in an evolving location.The 1…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go