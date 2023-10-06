Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Commercial
  4. Dubai
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Dubai, UAE

Downtown Dubai
7
Business Bay
6
Office To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 201 m²
This free unit is an ideal opportunity for all enterprises and entrepreneurs to open their o…
€849,017
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 143 m²
Fam Properties offers an equipped, shared and furnished office in Business Bay at the Aspect…
€887,033
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 113 m²
Onyx is a prestigious property project located in the Emaar - The Greens community and borde…
€760,314
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 96 m²
Fam Properties is proud to present a fully equipped office, a premium investment opportunity…
€600,648
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 115 m²
FAM PROPERTIES is pleased to offer for sale a spacious office in the Iris Bay area, Business…
€438,448
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 86 m²
fam Properties is pleased to offer this amazing office for sale in Business Bay. Real Estat…
€392,829
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 97 m²
Fam Properties is pleased to offer you this brand new office in Class A, Aspect Tower, in Bu…
€354,813
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 94 m²
Al Manara Tower is a mixed development in the largest commercial area of Business Bay, devel…
€354,560
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 108 m²
Fully equipped partitions office equipped with parking at Prism Tower, Business Bay. Availab…
€354,813
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 102 m²
Of all the investment opportunities in Business Bay, the XL Tower is one of the best. The bu…
€355,269
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 119 m²
Features of the object: - Privileged location: Clover Bay Tower is strategically located in…
€329,920
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 87 m²
CLOVER BAY has become popular with its strategic location at the intersection of Downtown an…
€285,507
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 117 m²
Fam properties happily offers this office area with beautiful natural light and beautiful vi…
€266,473
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 78 m²
FAM PROPERTIES are pleased to offer you an equipped office.   Concorde Tower – is a 44-sto…
€228,405
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 169 m²
Fam Real Estate Agency offers you the exclusive opportunity to purchase this office in the E…
€507,568
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 184 m²
Schon Business Park is located in Dubai Investment Park 1, Jabal Ali in Dubai. Schon Busines…
€200,911
Office 1 room in Dubai, UAE
Office 1 room
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 97 m²
The office is located in a 20-storey office building in Business Bay, Dubai which has approx…
€330,000
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
Habita International is presenting this amazing offer, Office for rent in prime location Bus…
€257,089
Office with parking, with sea view, in city center in Dubai, UAE
Office with parking, with sea view, in city center
Dubai, UAE
Area 87 m²
Floor 11
As a Territory Specialist at Jumeirah Lake Tower, Key One Realty proudly offers you this spa…
€207,765
Office with parking, in city center, with surveillance security system in Dubai, UAE
Office with parking, in city center, with surveillance security system
Dubai, UAE
Area 346 m²
Floor 23
As a district specialist in the center of Burj Khalifa, we are pleased to offer you this off…
€4,17M
Office in city center, with surveillance security system, with city view in Dubai, UAE
Office in city center, with surveillance security system, with city view
Dubai, UAE
Area 80 m²
Floor 12
As an area specialist at Downtown-Jumeirah Lake Towers, Key One Realty Group is proud to off…
€201,579

Property types in Dubai

commercial real estates
hotels
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir